Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

NYSE:WMT opened at $149.26 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $402.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

