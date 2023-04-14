Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 353 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,283,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,976,000 after acquiring an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,045,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.36.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

