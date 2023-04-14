Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $54.85 million and $1.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00062579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00039251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018280 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,481,691 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.