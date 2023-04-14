Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,544 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $61,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

