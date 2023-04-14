WAX Market Capitalization Tops $180.26 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $180.26 million and $5.65 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,452,397,131 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,452,214,666.13787 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07542061 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $4,951,825.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

