WAX (WAXP) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $182.87 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,452,439,387 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,452,214,666.13787 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07542061 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $4,951,825.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

