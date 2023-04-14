Wells Fargo & Company Increases Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $130.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.46 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

