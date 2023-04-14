Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $113.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.07.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of APTV opened at $106.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,088,838 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

