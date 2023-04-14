Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WFC opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

