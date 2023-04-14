Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $101.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.55.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $90.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average is $85.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

