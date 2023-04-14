WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.57. The company had a trading volume of 875,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.20. The firm has a market cap of $153.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.26.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.