WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 762 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,489,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,376 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,104,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,947,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

