Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Up to $32.15

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.15, but opened at $33.26. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 575,954 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

