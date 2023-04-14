Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Up 728.6% in March

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 728.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,371. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $13.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
