Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Up 728.6% in March

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 728.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,371. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $13.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $232,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

