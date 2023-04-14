Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 128.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the third quarter worth $50,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $118.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.25. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.