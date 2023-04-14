Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $122.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WLK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.93.
Westlake Stock Performance
Shares of WLK opened at $118.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19.
Westlake Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.
Institutional Trading of Westlake
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Company Profile
Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.
