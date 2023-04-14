Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,193. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Westwood Holdings Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $41,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,509.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,713 shares of company stock worth $146,072. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 225,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 43,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

