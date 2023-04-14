Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.83. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 3,901 shares changing hands.

Wireless Telecom Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wireless Telecom Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.29% of Wireless Telecom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

