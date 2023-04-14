WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the March 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on WiSA Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

WiSA Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ WISA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 155,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,646. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WiSA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $124.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in WiSA Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 304.41% of WiSA Technologies worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

