WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 130,068 shares.The stock last traded at $35.41 and had previously closed at $35.76.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $757.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,937,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,684,000 after purchasing an additional 808,569 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,569,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 885,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 216,947 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 384.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,067,000 after purchasing an additional 569,227 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 489.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 533,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 442,768 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

