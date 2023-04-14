Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $133.04

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.04 and last traded at $132.44, with a volume of 6560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($136.96) to €129.00 ($140.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 1.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.77.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.
