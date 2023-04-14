Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Woolworths from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Investec raised Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Woolworths Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

About Woolworths

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

