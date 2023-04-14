Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Woolworths from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Investec raised Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.
Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.
