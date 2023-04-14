Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 663,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 380,177 shares.The stock last traded at $98.89 and had previously closed at $97.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WK. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.