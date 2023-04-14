Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 1,142.1% in March

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 1,142.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

WRDLY traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,186. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Worldline has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Worldline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

