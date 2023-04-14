WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $284.91 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.91 million and approximately $0.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010570 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00027176 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02848933 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

