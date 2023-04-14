Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $59,618.73

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $118.09 million and $59,618.73 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,080,217,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,790,377,913 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,080,192,480 with 1,790,352,843 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06610676 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $202,118.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

