WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.80.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.

WW International Price Performance

WW opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $518.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts expect that WW International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WW International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in WW International by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

