WW International (NYSE:WW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

WW International Trading Up 13.3 %

WW International stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.65. WW International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.03.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

