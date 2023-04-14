Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $66,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $134.66 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,088. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

