Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $694.91 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $694.91 million and approximately $46.70 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $42.56 or 0.00138437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00053992 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00036418 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001535 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.