22,431 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.