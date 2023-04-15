2,255 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.42. 2,714,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average is $138.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

