26 Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Trading 2% Higher

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 2,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 26 Capital Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

