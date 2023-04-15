33,693 Shares in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Affinia Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,269,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TDVG traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $32.17. 115,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,456. The stock has a market cap of $292.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.90. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.