6,003 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.24. The stock had a trading volume of 330,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,267. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.