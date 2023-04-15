ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $499.27 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002455 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $542.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

