Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE ACN opened at $279.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.87. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32. The stock has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

