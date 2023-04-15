Advisor OS LLC Acquires 1,891 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 226,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

