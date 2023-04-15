Advisor OS LLC Acquires Shares of 760 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,294 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,785,000 after acquiring an additional 109,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $359.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.16. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $364.14.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

