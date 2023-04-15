Advisor OS LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 84.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

