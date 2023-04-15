Advisor OS LLC Has $827,000 Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $699,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $83.20 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,750,605 shares in the company, valued at $139,260,627.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,846,600. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

