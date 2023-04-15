Advisor OS LLC Invests $281,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $65.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

