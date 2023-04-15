Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $138.23 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $164.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

