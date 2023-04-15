Advisor OS LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

