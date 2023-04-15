Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.05.

TSE ARE opened at C$13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$828.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.29 and a 12-month high of C$16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.45%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

