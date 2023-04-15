Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $139.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.