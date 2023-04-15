AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Shares Up 5.2%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following business segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

