AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Shares Up 5.2%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.
AGL Energy Company Profile
AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following business segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGL Energy (AGLNF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.