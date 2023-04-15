AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

