Aion (AION) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,919.12

Aion (AION) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $734,283.26 and $29,919.12 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00148160 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00070382 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00036177 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00040409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003268 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

