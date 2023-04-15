Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

